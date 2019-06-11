‘Top of the World’ to benefit Kent library

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street will hold its annual party and fundraiser, "Top of the World," June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Birch Top Farm in South Kent.

The venue is at the home of Lisa and Bill Hoadley at 27 Jennings Road.

The event will include music by The Carlsons, an open bar, auction items and a menu of ham, sausages, oven-baked chicken drumsticks, chick pea and barley salad, panzanella, pasta and sundried tomato salad, cole slaw, potato salad, slider rolls and desserts.

“We are so grateful to the Hoadley family for welcoming library supporters to their gorgeous, lodge-style home at one of the highest points in South Kent,” said Library Director Sarah Marshall. “The views are lovely, and the company will be, too.”

Silent auction items will include vacations, fine art and local dining.

Highlighting this year’s auction are a celebrity luncheon, local artists’ studio tours, Bulls Bridge golf for four, Broadway and local theatre tickets, a vacation week in Mexico and fitness classes.

Also available throughout the evening will be chances to win restaurant gift certificates, jewelry, fitness/wellness baskets, a beautiful baby quilt, and wine/spirits baskets.

Opportunities to make a pre-event bid on silent auction items and purchase tickets for the “bowl items” are available at the Main Street library at

https://www.kentmemoriallibrary.org/silent-auction-items-5/

Bids and bowl tickets will be combined with those received at the event and the winners will be announced at the event.

Tickets to the event are $75 per person. Sponsorships are available as well.

Admission, auction items and chances can be paid via Visa, Master Card, American Express and Discover credit cards.

For more information, call 860-927-3761.