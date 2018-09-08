Top music artists to perform at ninth annual ONE Musicfest

ATLANTA (AP) — Music artists Nas, T.I., 2 Chainz and Miguel will take the stage at the ninth annual ONE Musicfest in Atlanta.

The festival expands for the first time to a two day event, kicking off on Saturday in the city's downtown area in Central Park. The lineup also includes Big Boi, Big Sean, Jeezy, Rapsody, H.E.R., Robert Glasper, Kelis, Monica, Teedra Moses along with George Clinton & Parliament.

The festival focuses on providing urban music festival featuring a diverse range of performers from classic to next generation hip-hop, soulful R&B and alternative rock.

More than 20,000 attended the festival last year.

___

Online:

https://onemusicfest.com/