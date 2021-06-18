Top U.S. health official visits Colorado to promote vaccines

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra met with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Friday on a visit to Denver that is part of the Biden administration's effort to promote vaccines among hesitant minority communities that have some of the lowest inoculation rates.

Becerra, who is the first Latino to lead the Department, was scheduled to visit a community vaccination site in a suburb of Denver that has a Hispanic population of almost 30%, according to Census Bureau statistics.