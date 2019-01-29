'Top Chef' heads to Nashville with music-inspired challenges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — "Top Chef" is heading to Nashville for the first time.

The Tennessean reports an episode of the show airing Thursday will show contestants facing a few city-inspired challenges, such as crafting a meal based on a "rider" for country singer Hunter Hayes. Each of the show's 16 seasons has been based in a different U.S. city or state, with the latest season based in Kentucky.

Though the show has yet to visit Music City, it has seen several Nashville natives such as Arnold Myint and Carla Hall. And Nashville has become home to several of the show's alums, including Dale Levitski and Richard Blais.

