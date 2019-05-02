‘Tool Talk’ set at library

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington will present a program, “Tool Talk for Gardeners,” May 4 at 10 a.m.

The program will discuss what tools should be used, how they should be used and how they should be cared for.

Mike Giapponi of Steep Rock Association and Jay Combs and Dave Slauson of Washington Supply will be on hand to answer questions.

Attendees are invited to bring tools and share stories.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.