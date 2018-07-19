Tollway plans temporary lane closures for Interstate 88 work

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Tollway officials are scheduling overnight lane closures on the Reagan Memorial Tollway this week and next as part of the Interstate 88 reconstruction project in suburban Chicago.

Officials announced that nighttime bridge beam replacement for the York Road Bridge in Oak Brook will minimize traffic impact. Electronic message signs will alert motorists in advance.

One westbound lane on I-88 is scheduled to close Friday at 7 p.m. with a second lane closing at 10 p.m. unless weather prohibits work. Full closures lasting 15 minutes each will begin intermittently at midnight. All lanes will be reopened by 5 a.m. Saturday.

York Road will also be reduced to a single lane over I-88 during beam removal beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

A second round of similar work is scheduled July 27.