Toledo clinic suspends surgical abortions during change

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Toledo's last abortion clinic is administering only medication abortions as it undergoes a management change.

Capital Care Network of Toledo surrendered its license for performing surgical abortions to the Ohio Department of Health last week.

The surrender prompted conflicting messages from anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights groups.

The head of Greater Toledo Right to Life said Wednesday that Toledo's "last surgical abortion chamber is closed." NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio countered in a tweet that the halt in surgical abortions is temporary.

Calls last February by feminist icon and Toledo native Gloria Steinem helped the clinic secure a patient-transfer agreement with a local hospital system, a requirement for surgical abortions.

A clinic spokeswoman said Wednesday the agreement is no longer valid. She wouldn't say whether the clinic will reapply.