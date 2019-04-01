https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Toddler-dies-in-fire-in-Kansas-City-Missouri-13731583.php
Toddler dies in fire in Kansas City, Missouri, home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler has died in a fire in a Kansas City, Missouri, home.
KCTV reports that firefighters responded to the blaze around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The child was rushed to Children's Mercy but didn't make it.
The child's name and the cause of the blaze weren't immediately released.
Information from: KCTV-TV, http://www.kctv5.com
