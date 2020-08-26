Today in History

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 26, the 239th day of 2020. There are 127 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 26, 1968, the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago; the four-day event that resulted in the nomination of Hubert H. Humphrey for president was marked by a bloody police crackdown on antiwar protesters in the streets.

On this date:

In 55 B.C., Roman forces under Julius Caesar invaded Britain, with only limited success.

In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing American women’s right to vote, was certified in effect by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.

In 1944, French Gen. Charles de Gaulle braved the threat of German snipers as he led a victory march in Paris, which had just been liberated by the Allies from Nazi occupation.

In 1957, the Soviet Union announced it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.

In 1958, Alaskans went to the polls to overwhelmingly vote in favor of statehood.

In 1961, the original Hockey Hall of Fame was opened in Toronto.

In 1972, the summer Olympics games opened in Munich, West Germany.

In 1974, Charles Lindbergh — the first man to fly solo, non-stop across the Atlantic — died at his home in Hawaii at age 72.

In 1985, 13-year-old AIDS patient Ryan White began “attending” classes at Western Middle School in Kokomo, Indiana, via a telephone hook-up at his home -- school officials had barred Ryan from attending classes in person.

In 2004, the nation’s supply of vaccine for the impending flu season took a big hit when Chiron Corp. announced it had found tainted doses in its factory, and would hold up shipment of about 50 million shots.

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey spun into Texas, unloading extraordinary amounts of rain. (The hurricane killed nearly 70 people, damaged more than 300,000 structures and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage.) Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. beat UFC fighter Conor McGregor in a boxing match in Las Vegas that was stopped by the referee in the 10th round; it was the last fight of Mayweather’s career and earned him an estimated $200 million.

In 2018, a gunman opened fire on fellow gamers at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., killing two men and wounding 10 others before taking his own life. Playwright Neil Simon, whose comedies included “The Odd Couple” and “Barefoot in the Park,” died at the age of 91.

Ten years ago: The government of Chile released a video of the 33 miners trapped deep in a copper mine; the men appeared slim but healthy as they sang the national anthem and yelled, “Long live Chile, and long live the miners!”

Five years ago: Alison Parker, a reporter for WDBJ-TV in Roanoke, Virginia, and her cameraman, Adam Ward, were shot to death during a live broadcast by a disgruntled former station employee who fatally shot himself while being pursued by police.

One year ago: As the Group of Seven summit wrapped up in France, President Donald Trump pitched his own Doral golf resort in Florida as an ideal site for the next G-7 summit; the idea was scrapped after bipartisan concern that Trump would violate a clause in the Constitution prohibiting presidents from accepting gifts or payments from governments. Charges including aggravated manslaughter were filed against four employees of a Florida nursing home where 12 people died in sweltering heat after a hurricane cut power. An Oklahoma judge found that Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries had helped fuel the state’s opioid crisis; the judge ordered the consumer products giant to pay $572 million. (The award was later reduced to $465 million after the judge acknowledged a miscalculation; the case is on appeal.)

Today’s Birthdays: Pop singer Vic Dana is 80. Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is 75. Rhythm-and-blues singer Valerie Simpson is 75. Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 71. Broadcast journalist Bill Whitaker is 69. Actor Brett Cullen is 64. Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 61. Jazz musician Branford Marsalis is 60. Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 59. Actor Chris Burke is 55. Actor-singer Shirley Manson (Garbage) is 54. Rock musician Dan Vickrey (Counting Crows) is 54. TV writer-actor Riley Weston is 54. Rock musician Adrian Young (No Doubt) is 51. Actor Melissa McCarthy is 50. Latin pop singer Thalia is 49. Actor Meredith Eaton is 46. Rock singer-musician Tyler Connolly (Theory of a Deadman) is 45. Actor Mike Colter is 44. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 40. Actor Chris Pine is 40. Comedian/actor/writer John Mulaney is 38. Actor Johnny Ray Gill is 36. Country singer Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) is 35. Rhythm-and-blues singer Cassie (AKA Cassie Ventura) is 34. Actor Evan Ross is 32. Actor Danielle Savre is 32. Actor Dylan O’Brien is 29. Actor Keke Palmer is 27.