Tobacco tax increase fails in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A bill to increase Wyoming's tax on a pack of cigarettes by a dollar has been rejected by the House Revenue Committee.

KGAB-AM reports that House Bill 218 failed on a 5-4 vote Monday.

Committee members heard from health organizations and other groups who supported the tax, saying it would save lives by discouraging smoking.

But opponents of the proposal argued that raising the tobacco tax would only encourage people to buy cigarettes in neighboring states, the Wind River Indian Reservation, the black market or online to avoid paying the state tax.

