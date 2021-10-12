To oldly go: Shatner, 90, inspires with real-life space trip CODY JACKSON and ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press Oct. 12, 2021 Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 6:03 p.m.
1 of12 FILE - In this May 6, 2018 file photo, actor William Shatner takes questions from reporters after delivering the commencement address at New England Institute of Technology graduation ceremonies, in Providence, R.I. Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 that Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 FILE - In this 1988 file photo, William Shatner, who portrays Capt. James T. Kirk, attends a photo opportunity for the film "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier." Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 that Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. Bob Galbraith/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 FILE - Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket sits on the landing pad after carrying passengers Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, brother Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk, from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas on July 20, 2021. The performer who breathed life into "Star Trek's" Captain James T. Kirk is, at age 90, heading toward the stars under dramatically different circumstances than his fictional counterpart when Shatner boards Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS-18. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries. Their launch scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 will be Blue Origin’s second passenger flight, using the same capsule and rocket that Jeff Bezos used for his own trup three months earlier. (Blue Origin via AP) Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Gene Walker, of Denison, Texas, makes a photo of a Blue Origin mural on a building for sale in Van Horn, Texas, Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021. Today's launch has been pushed to Wednesday due to weather. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Van Horn Mayor Becky Brewster shows-off a Star Trek themed hand sign as she poses for a photo in Van Horn, Texas, Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021. The nearby Blue Origin launch site is 20 miles north of her city. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 A pedestrian crosses the street in Van Horn, Texas, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Tuesday's Blue Origin launch near the city has been pushed to Wednesday due to weather. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Albert Fehrenbach, left, makes a photo as his wife, Susan Fehrenbach, center, chats with Rick Pratt outside the entrance to the Blue Origin launch site near Van Horn, Texas, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Tuesday's launch has been pushed to Wednesday due to weather. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — As William Shatner prepares to be beamed up Wednesday for his first real-life space flight, and to become at 90 the oldest person ever to enter the final frontier, he's bringing out the awe in the small handful of people around a rural Texas spaceport.
Shatner's 10-minute trip with three crew mates on the second manned flight from Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin will be more like the first space launches of the 1960s than the fictional galactic voyages of the Starship Enterprise on “Star Trek,” but the very idea of him leaving the atmosphere is powerful.
Written By
CODY JACKSON and ANDREW DALTON