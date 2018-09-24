A celebration and dedication took place at the New Milford Senior to honor the relocation of the tinware creations of the late E. Paul Martin. Martin, a lifelong New Milford resident and former first selectman, created whimsical figures, all made from tin cans and tin can pieces. His collection, including the New Milford bandstand, were donated to New Milford Historical Society & Museum in 1995. They were displayed in an oak case, crafted by former First Selectman Louis White, a friend of Mr. Martin. Lisa Roush, curator at the museum, left, working collaboratively with Mayor Pete Bass, right, senior center Director Carolyn Haglund, second from the left, and the Martin family, searched for a more public venue. Haglund agreed to provide a prominent display location for the collection in the lobby of the senior center. It is on long term loan from the historical society. Refreshments were served and musical entertainment was provided by the Senior Singers and Don Lowe, Shermans first selectman. The display is on view for the public.