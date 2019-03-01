Timothy Dwyer named as publisher of The Day newspaper

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The top editor of The Day newspaper has been named as its president and publisher.

The board of directors for the New London newspaper on Thursday announced the new role for Timothy Dwyer.

Dwyer has been executive editor of The Day since 2007 and worked previously as a reporter for The Boston Globe, The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Washington Post.

He is replacing Patricia Richardson, who became president and publisher last May. The board said she is resigning to pursue other opportunities.

Dwyer told employees The Day's mission is to remain a strong, locally owned media company.