Timeline extended for resettling Afghan refugees in Indiana

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — Federal officials said Tuesday that they've pushed back their timeline to resettle roughly 4,100 Afghan refugees who are still at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training post more than two months after they arrived there.
Limited resettlement agency resources and the coronavirus pandemic have delayed resettlement efforts, Aaron Batt, Department of Homeland Security coordinator for Operation Allies Welcome, said during a news conference. Officials previously said their goal was for refugees to be permanently resettled by early November.