Time is running out for many bills in SC Legislature

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Time is running out for some bills to have an easier trip through the South Carolina Legislature.

Wednesday is the crossover deadline. The requirement says a bill has to pass either the House or the Senate to be considered by the other chambers with less than a two-thirds vote. That is a high hurdle for any bill without broad bipartisan support.

Some bills likely to not make the deadline are medical marijuana, the heartbeat abortion ban and several firearm bills including legislation that would extend criminal background checks for gun purchasers from three to five days.

However, 2019 is the first of a two-year legislative session. Bills that do not pass by the end of this year's session will be picked back up in the same place in January.