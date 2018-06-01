Tillis: Legislators erred in ending film incentives in 2014

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis says North Carolina lawmakers made a mistake when they ended film incentives several years ago and replaced them with grants.

Tillis tells WECT -TV that legislators "seriously diminished" the industry's effect on the coastal economy. He made his comments after a policy round table in Wilmington this week.

As state House speaker, Tillis, a Republican, favored extending the incentives, but the General Assembly ended them.

In the 2017-18 fiscal year, just two film projects have applied and been approved under the state's grant program. One is a feature film, the other is five commercials for Home Depot.

The state's new program caps the amount of money a project can receive in grants. Television series can earn $9 million per season while feature films can earn $5 million.