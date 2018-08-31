Tillinger works on view in Roxbury

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury is presenting an exhibit and sale, “Mindscapes,” featuring works by Sebastian Tillinger, through Sept. 1.

The next exhibit, “The Way of Water,” will open Sept. 8 and feature an artist’s reception Sept. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The show, which will run through Oct. 20, will feature oil paintings by Joanne Conant.

Conant’s paintings provide views of the sea with the clouds and the wind currents that move the water. Especially interesting are her close-up paintings of waves.

Exhibit spaces throughout Connecticut have displayed Conant’s work and many of her paintings have been selected for juried shows.

In addition, her paintings are included in numerous private collections.

The show may be seen at the South Street gallery Mondays from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.