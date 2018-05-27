Tickets for firemen’s ball available in Kent

The Kent Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 107th annual Kent Firemen’s Ball June 9.

This year’s theme is “A Night to Remember.”

The firehouse will be transformed for dining and dancing.

“We invite everyone to join us for A Night to Remember,” said committee chair Karren Garrity.

The event will feature live music with Those Guys and roast beef cooked by past chief Bill Tobin, Past Chief.

“We are working on some great door prize baskets as well,” said committee member Jean Speck.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with music and hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $40 per person in advance and $45 at the door.

Tickets will go on sale the first week in May.

Guests can bring their own beverages; mixers will be available.

Reservations are strongly encouraged, tickets must be pre-paid before making a reservation.

Individual seats and tables of 10 can be reserved by calling 860-927-3080 or email KVFDBall@kentfire.org.

Tickets will also be available at Kent Wine, Kent Fabrics and the town clerk’s office at town hall.

Tickets are also available by mail. Checks, made out to KVFD Firemen’s Ball, should be mailed to KVFD Firemen’s Ball, P.O. Box 355, Kent, CT 06757. Tickets will be held at the door.