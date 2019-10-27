Tickets available for comedy night

Harrybrooke Park in New Milford will hold its seventh annual Comedy Night featuring dinner and professional comedians Nov. 7 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event, sponsored this year by Marandola Fuel, will include a full BBQ pig roast, entertainment and a silent auction and be held at the VFW Hall on Avery Road in town.

The comedy night has traditionally been held in the spring but was moved to the fall his year.

Comedians Mike Gaffney and Melvin George II will take the stage.

The event will also feature a raffle and live auction, including donations from the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Park Executive Director Bill Buckbee said the comedy night has been a sell-out event each year. Tickets are $50 per person.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.harrybrookepark.org and go to “Events.”