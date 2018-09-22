Tickets available for Washington Farm & House Tour

The Washington Environmental Council will hold a Farm & House Tour, a scholarship fundraising event, Sept. 29 from 1 to 5 pm.

The event will feature self-guided tours of eco-friendly and architecturally significant houses, as well as Back 40 Farm. The properties may be visited in any order.

Representatives from the council will be on hand at each property.

During the tour hours, the Wykeham Room at the Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road will be open for our guests to enjoy refreshments.

One of the houses began as a simple ranch on a piece of property overlooking a private lake. Two noted area designers transformed it into a glamorous dwelling while retaining a country ambiance. The current owners have continued its transformation recently by adding a state-of-the-art kitchen.

Situated on a quiet country lane in 1966, another house was built from a Sears Roebuck Kit. It was substantially renovated by the present owners and their architect to include solar panels, state-of-the-art insulation, geo-thermal heat, open floor plan and a stunning solarium overlooking gardens and pool.

Another house, built in 2000, is an Arts and Crafts architecturally designed house on 11 acres and encompasses all that is ecologically friendly. The solar ground array produces 24,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year - enough to service the 4,000-square-foot house, the 650-square-foot guest house, and heat the pool.

The iconic Cogswell Tavern will also be featured on the tour. The historic house was built circa 1756 as a Saltbox. General Washington visited the house at least once. This was a tavern where travelers could stop to water their horses and refresh themselves. Many period details remain. It has been a private residence since the mid-1830s.

The Back 40 Farm is family owned and produces organically grown vegetables and flowers, using practices that advance regeneration of the land. The farm sells nutrient-dense produce. Since 2015, the farm has been managed by Alexis Barbalinardo working beside Enya Cunningham to translate deep ecological stewardship into delicious beautiful offerings. Alexis and Enya will be at the farm the day of the tour to add to the experience.

Since 2006, WEC has awarded $80,450 in college grants and summer sponsorships to students in our shared community.

WEC was recently awarded the TownVibe Green Award, helped Washington become the first town in Connecticut to ban fracking waste storage and helped stop the Iroquois Gas Transmission System from running their pipeline through the middle of the town.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite at farmandhouse.eventbrite.com and locally at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington Depot and at Dawn Hill Antiques in New Preston.

Thanks to underwriting, proceeds from the tour will go directly into the scholarship fund.

For information, call 860-868-0845.