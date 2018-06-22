Tickets available for WAA event

The Washington Art Association & Gallery will present its 10th anniversary “Summer Solstice Celebration: Havana Under the Stars” June 23.

The event, which will be held at the gallery in Bryan Plaza will feature food from local restaurants, drinks and decorations with a Caribbean theme, Samba dancing with Ginga Brasileira, and live music by Capoeira and Ochun.

Abdo “The Mojito King” Balleste will be on hand.

The gallery’s atelier sale, featuring one-of-a-kind art, will be under way.

Tickets are $60 in advance at www.washingtonartassociation.org and $75 at the door.

Proceeds will benefit the Washington Art Association & Gallery’s programming for studio classes and workshops, exhibitions and special events.

For more information, call 860-868-2878.