Tickets available for WAA event
Published 12:00 am, Sunday, June 10, 2018
The Washington Art Association & Gallery will present its 10th anniversary “Summer Solstice Celebration: Havana Under the Stars” June 23.
The event, which will be held at the gallery in Bryan Plaza will feature food from local restaurants, drinks and decorations with a Caribbean theme, Samba dancing with Ginga Brasileira, and live music by Capoeira and Ochun.
Abdo “The Mojito King” Balleste will be on hand.
The gallery’s atelier sale, featuring one-of-a-kind art, will be under way.
Tickets are $60 in advance at www.washingtonartassociation.org and $75 at the door.
Proceeds will benefit the Washington Art Association & Gallery’s programming for studio classes and workshops, exhibitions and special events.
For more information, call 860-868-2878.
