Tick prevention campaign to kick off

The New Milford Health Department will kick off its tick-borne prevention campaign on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. with activities on the south end of the Village Green.

Cases of tick-borne disease are very common in New Milford, and in the region, especially during the spring and summer months.

Residents are encouraged to reduce their exposure to ticks by avoiding tick-infested areas and learning what to do reduce the number of ticks in yards and on pets. Look for ticks on clothing and body after spending time outdoors and know the signs and symptoms of tick-borne disease.

Free copies of the children’s book, “Lyme in Rhyme,” by local author and nurse Geri Rodda, will be distributed while supplies last, and Rodda will be on hand to sign copies of the book.

Tick-borne disease prevention information will be available at the event.