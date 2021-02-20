Thursday: Sherman Library offering free virtual program on photographing animals

SHERMAN — The Sherman Library and Great Hollow Photographers Club will offer Walk on the Wild Side: Photographing Animals, a free virtual presentation by professional photographer Scott Dengrove on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.

Learning the tricks of the trade beforehand, knowing one’s gear inside and out, and having lots of practice are just some of the secrets to successfully photographing animals, an announcement said. Dengrove will share his photographs taken at the Bronx Zoo and discuss tips and techniques when photographing wildlife.