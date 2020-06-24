Thrift Shop to reopen in Kent

The Quality Thrift Shop of Kent will reopen June 23, in accordance with phase two of opening businesses in Connecticut.

Hours will be limited to Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

The facility has been thoroughly cleaned and supplied with clean, slightly used merchandise appropriate for spring and summer.

CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks must be worn, and only five customers at a time will be allowed in the store.

Children under 10 are discouraged.

In addition, the bathroom/fitting room will remain closed and no one is permitted to try on clothes.

Donations, limited to two bags, will be accepted only during store hours, and contact information must be supplied.

Items cannot be left on the porch.

All clothing will be held for 72 hours before being put out for sale.