Thrift Mart looks ‘forward to welcoming’ patrons again

To the Editor:

The Thrift Mart of New Milford is excited to announce that we will be opening July 8.

With the generous help of the Arigi family and East Coast Carpet Cleaning, we've spent the last several weeks cleaning the shop top to bottom, installing plastic shields, making signs, etc. and completely restocking our inventory.

Our sincere thanks to them for their help.

To begin, we'll be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and unlike many stores, we will not raise our already very reasonable prices.

We do require masks and ask that you use the hand sanitizer that is available at the door.

Donations of clean and salable items will be accepted during those hours.

The Thrift Mart was committed to honoring our high school class of 2020 seniors and we were able to award 29 scholarships of $2,000 each.

We also hope to be able to meet our commitments to other New Milford services through this year.

We look forward to welcoming all our friends and customers again and we're sure you'll be delighted with all our new offerings.

Susan Metcalf

President