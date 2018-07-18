Thrift Mart: ‘Thank you to all’

To the Editor:

Now that we are in the middle of summer and graduation is over the Thrift Mart would like to thank everyone who has donated both goods and effort to the Thrift Mart.

We accept resaleable used clothing, small furniture, toys, household items, paintings and small electronics.

We would also like to thank several businesses for their contribution for maintaining our rental space: Litchfield Hills Plumbing, Fire Control, Northville Market, Dr. Carlone and Big Y.

This year, the Thrift Mart has donated over $101,000 to the town of New Milford, of which $62,000 went to scholarships.

Once again, without the dedication of our volunteers this would not be possible. Thank you to all.

Susan Metcalf

President

Thrift Mart of New Milford