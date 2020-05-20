https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Three-people-injured-in-Kansas-City-Missouri-15284352.php
Three people injured in Kansas City, Missouri shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Wednesday that injured three people in the Westport bar and entertainment district in Kansas City, Missouri.
None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening, The Kansas City Star reported.
Police dispatch said the call came in after 3 p.m. Officers responded to multiple crime scenes in connection to the shooting in the Westport area.
No further details were immediately available.
