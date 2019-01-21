Thousands without power as freeze follows deadly storm

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Utility crews braved bitterly cold temperatures and high winds Monday as they restored power to thousands of homes and businesses that had the lights knocked out during a weekend storm.

More than 6,400 people still were without electricity Monday, with temperatures in many places at or below zero.

Eversource, which provides power to most of the state, reported just under 4,500 customers without electricity early Monday afternoon. United Illuminating had cut its outages from more than 23,000 on Sunday night, to less than 1,900, with more than 800 of thos in hard-hit Hamden.

UI said it had nearly 400 restoration personnel in the field Monday and hoped to have most customers back online by midnight.

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng said crews were out responding to more than 200 incidents of downed trees, blocked roadways due to debris, downed and damaged power lines and debris cleanup.

The power restoration effort following the weekend storm turned deadly Sunday when an Eversource subcontractor was struck by falling tree in Middletown while working on a power line.

The person's name has not been released.

"This is a reminder of the danger these men and women face on our behalf," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. "While many are still out there working today, please join me in acknowledging them and sending our thoughts to this person's family."

The National Weather service expected temperatures to remain in the single digits for most of the day, with wind chills approaching minus-30.

AAA said it had responded to more than 1,200 calls from motorists with dead batteries or other weather-related problems by noon in the Greater Hartford area alone and was receiving between 200-250 calls every hour.