Thousands still without power in NW Indiana after high winds

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Several thousand homes and businesses remain without power in northwestern Indiana, one day after high winds toppled power lines in the region.

Northern Indiana Public Service Co.'s website shows that more than 7,000 of the utility's customers were still in the dark late Tuesday morning.

High winds spawned by thunderstorms had cut power to more than 50,000 NIPSCO customers at one point Monday before crews began efforts to repair fallen power lines and damaged utility poles.

Most of the remaining outages were in the city of Gary and adjacent East Chicago.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the outages forced Purdue University Northwest's Hammond campus to cancel all classes and activities Monday. But power to the campus has since been restored.