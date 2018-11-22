Those who lost everything in fire find a way to give thanks

Hundreds of frozen turkeys are unloaded on the campus of California State University, in Chico, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The nonprofit World Central Kitchen is preparing them for a Thanksgiving meal for residents displaced by the Camp Fire in Northern California. The fire ignited Nov. 8 and devastated Paradise, Calif., and surrounding communities.

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of residents who lost their homes or their loved ones in a Northern California wildfire will spend Thanksgiving in unexpected situations and with unfamiliar faces.

The nonprofit World Central Kitchen is teaming up with businesses near the town of Paradise to provide 15,000 meals Thursday. And scores of people are opening their homes to share dinner with strangers who lost everything.

Others who fled the deadly wildfire are spending the holiday with family nearby.

The fire ignited Nov. 8 and devastated Paradise and surrounding communities. It has killed at least 83 people and destroyed more than 13,000 homes. Thousands of people remain evacuated.

Paradise Mayor Jody Jones says the community meals will be "a respite from the frantic activity of trying to put our lives back together and our town back together."