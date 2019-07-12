Third Thursdays held monthly

The Third Thursday concerts, which are now block parties on Bank Street in New Milford, will be held July 18 and Aug. 15 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Rain dates are the following Friday.

Games, sidewalk sales and music will be offered. The musical lineup includes Those Guys July 20 and Nashville Drive Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Special guests will include the Village Center for the Arts, Kimberly Farms, Rita’s Italian Ice, The Cue (BBQ), balloon twisters and henna artists.