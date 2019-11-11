The Kent Memorial Library is exhibiting “Third Eye,” a display of paintings by Kent artist Heather Scofield, through Jan. 10. A reception with the artist is set for Nov. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Main Street library. Registration is required by calling 860-927-3761. Above is Scofield’s acrylic “Sunlit Field.”
