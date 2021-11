KENT — They came for coffee, camaraderie, and a creative outlet. What they gave back in return went toward helping children.

The group — called Saint Kateri’s Women’s Craft Group — has met every Wednesday after Mass in a downstairs room at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Parish for about 20 years.

Items they’ve made through the years include aprons, jewelry, holiday ornaments, doll clothes, hats, shoes and purses, wall hangings, and flower and sleigh baskets.

Originally, the group made items for themselves but in 2007, they began donating everything to children’s charities.

Charities include Shriners Hospitals for Children, which helps orthopedic conditions; Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital which helps fight cancer and other life-threatening diseases; and to a priest living in the Appalachia region.

“We send him money so that he can buy shoes and hats and gloves for the kids because he said they come to school in the middle of winter with flip flops,” said Kent resident Jacque Petersen, who joined the group 15 years ago.

In addition to donating crafts, the group, which had no membership fee, gives about $1,500 a year towards the charities.

At its height, there were about 20 members.

Over the years, the group lost many of them — some have moved away to be closer to their children while others died. Over the past 18 months, the group lost six members.

Now, three women are left — Petersen, Kent resident Cyndy Gustafson and Amenia, N.Y. resident Sue Lorpardo — and they’ve decided about a month ago to end the group.

“Driving is part of it and some of us have difficulty getting around,” said Petersen, who is 82.

They’ll be giving away their leftover crafts and craft supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 27 and 28 at the church, 17 Bridge Street.

From boxes of beads for making jewelry to a variety of ornaments, “we have just about everything you need to do a craft,” Petersen said.

In exchange, they’re asking for donations. Once the items are sold, all proceeds — along with the remaining funds in their account — will be donated to the Kent Fire Department and Kent food pantry.

The bonds of friendship

Petersen, who is originally from Nevada, said when her husband died she moved to Kent to be closer to her sons. “I didn’t know anyone,” she said.

Through craft making, she bonded with the other women and developed strong friendships.

“I just had a ball. I have the best memories of this group. We have coffee and gab,” said Petersen, who is a grandmother of three and a great-grandmother of one.

The group members, who are all retired, now regularly meet up on other days of the week, including for lunch on Fridays.

They have held two main craft sales a year — one in the spring and one at Christmas.

“Every penny of what we make goes to children’s charities,” Petersen said. “Saint Jude always sent us a lovely thank you note.”

Additionally, she said the priest in Appalachia was “delighted” with the crafts.

Some supplies were donated by parishioners. Most, however, were purchased by the women at yard sales and thrift stores.

Out of all the items they’ve made, the top seller by far has been the aprons.

“Sometimes, we were making about 40 to 50 a year, and selling every one of them,” said Petersen, adding it takes from one to two hours to make each apron. They made adult aprons and children’s reversible aprons. “The workmanship is so good. We just don’t fly through these.”

Petersen said she has been crafty from a very young age.

“My mother taught me to sew and do crafts, along with my sister,” she said, adding she owned a fabric store for 18 years.

Lorpardo, who is 72 and the “baby of the group,” has been a member for 10 years. She has made jewelry, doll clothing, candles, aprons, welcome signs and bird feeders with the group.

She said a member named Dale, who died two years ago, was the group’s “main idea woman.”

“She was an art teacher and very creative,” said Lorpardo, a grandmother of three. “She thought of all the ideas for the crafts.”

The group has tried to find others to take over the reins — to no avail.

“We put ads in our weekly bulletin in church and passed the word around town and many people are young and just don’t have time. They work full time,” Petersen said.

While the group may no longer be meeting, all the hours spent in that downstairs room will remain with them, Lorpardo said.

“I will miss it,” Lorpardo said. “It definitely was about friendship more than anything else.”

