  • This is the 1950s postcard that inspired Lorraine Ryan’s recent paintings of the scenic overlook on Route 67 in New Milford. Photo: Courtesy Of Lorraine Ryan

    This is the 1950s postcard that inspired Lorraine Ryan’s recent paintings of the scenic overlook on Route 67 in New Milford.

    This is the 1950s postcard that inspired Lorraine Ryan’s recent paintings of the scenic overlook on Route 67 in New Milford.

    Photo: Courtesy Of Lorraine Ryan
Photo: Courtesy Of Lorraine Ryan
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

This is the 1950s postcard that inspired Lorraine Ryan’s recent paintings of the scenic overlook on Route 67 in New Milford.

This is the 1950s postcard that inspired Lorraine Ryan’s recent paintings of the scenic overlook on Route 67 in New Milford.

Photo: Courtesy Of Lorraine Ryan

New Milford artist Lorraine Ryan recently completed two paintings depicting Lillinonah in Clatter Valley as seen from the Route 67 overlook vantage point in New Milford at two points in history —the 1950s and today. The outlook is a popular pull-off area on Route 67 known for its scenic views of the valley. Ryan’s paintings were inspired by a 1950s postcard of the area. An aerial view of the same area is depicted in mural on the second floor of the Roger Sherman Town Hall in New Milford. Ryan’s paintings are part of the New Milford Historical Society’s “An Artist’s Eye” exhibit, which will open Sept. 22 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. The show will run through Oct. 20. All work exhibited will feature recognizable structures, scenes or events in New Milford. Most work will be for sale with a portion of the proceeds

benefiting the museum.