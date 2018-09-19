Then and now

This is the 1950s postcard that inspired Lorraine Ryan's recent paintings of the scenic overlook on Route 67 in New Milford.

Above is Lorraine Ryan's painting of the valley as shown in the 1950s postcard.

This is Ryan's painting is of the valley as seen from the overlook today. The farm shown in this painting is the same farm in the postcard and postcard-inspired painting from the 1950s. The view is different in the painting with the most recent view because years ago the overlook was located further up Route 67 than it is today.



New Milford artist Lorraine Ryan recently completed two paintings depicting Lillinonah in Clatter Valley as seen from the Route 67 overlook vantage point in New Milford at two points in history —the 1950s and today. The outlook is a popular pull-off area on Route 67 known for its scenic views of the valley. Ryan’s paintings were inspired by a 1950s postcard of the area. An aerial view of the same area is depicted in mural on the second floor of the Roger Sherman Town Hall in New Milford. Ryan’s paintings are part of the New Milford Historical Society’s “An Artist’s Eye” exhibit, which will open Sept. 22 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. The show will run through Oct. 20. All work exhibited will feature recognizable structures, scenes or events in New Milford. Most work will be for sale with a portion of the proceeds