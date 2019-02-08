TheatreWorks to stage ‘Race’

TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere David Mamet’s controversial and provocative drama “Race” Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.

Following opening night, the play will be staged Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through March 16, as well as March 10 at 2 p.m.

In the play, when a rich white man is accused of raping a younger African- American woman, he looks to a multicultural law firm for his defense.

But even as his lawyers—one of them white, another black— begin to strategize, they must confront their own biases and assumptions about race relations in America.

The play has very strong language and controversial themes.

This production is under the direction of Francis A. Daley of Danbury and will feature Dan Lerner of White Plains, N.Y., as Jack Dawson, Kevin Knight of Norwalk as Henry Brown, Aaron Kaplan of Bethel as Charles Strickland and Danique Ashley of Derby as Susan.

Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and military personnel and veterans with ID will be admitted for $20. Senior citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. A pay-what-you-can-night will be held Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.

The theater is located at 5 Brookside Ave., but parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East St.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863 or visit www.theatreworks.us.