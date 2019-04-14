TheatreWorks to open ‘Quartet’

TheatreWorks New Milford will open its production of Ronald Harwood’s comedy “Quartet” April 26 at 8 p.m.

Following opening night, the play will be staged Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through May 18, as well as May 12 at 2 p.m.

In the play, Cecily, Reggie and Wilfred reside in a home for retired opera singers in Kent, England.

Each year, on the tenth of October, there is a concert to celebrate Verdi's birthday.

Jean, who used to be married to Reggie, arrives at the home and disrupts their equilibrium. She still acts like a diva and refuses to sing. But the show must go on in this funny and poignant play.

This production is under the direction of Jane Farnol of Kent and features Ron Malyska of Bridgewater, Dandy Barrett and Jody Bayer of Danbury, and Timothy Breslin of Litchfield.

Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and military personnel will be admitted for $20. Senior citizens can view a free dress rehearsal April 25 at 8 p.m. A pay-what-you-can-night will be held May 2 at 8 p.m.

The theater is located at 5 Brookside Ave., but parking is behind the Catherine E. Lillis Building at 50 East St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-863 or visit www.theatreworks.us.