TheatreWorks to open ‘Constellations’

TheatreWorks New Milford will open its production of “Constellations” by Nick Payne Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.

Following opening night, the play will be staged Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. through March 7, as well as March 1 at 2 p.m.

The love story explores Marianne and Roland’s relationship and all of its infinite possibilities. It explores the difference between destiny and choice. Due to subject matter and language, it is not recommended for children.

The cast features Matthew Benjamin Horowitz of New Haven and Heather Haneman of Dover Plains, N.Y. It is under the direction of Viv Berger of Middlebury.

Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and military personnel and veterans with ID will be admitted for $20. A pay-what-you-can-night will be held Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at the 5 Brookside Ave. theater. Parking is available behind the Catherine E. Lillis Building off East Street.

For more information and tickets, call 860-350-6863.