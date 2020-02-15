TheatreWorks to hold auditions

TheatreWorks New Milford will hold auditions for its upcoming production of Paul Osborn’s comedy “Morning’s At Seven” Feb. 24 and 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night.

A cast of four men and five woman ages 45-plus are sought.

Actors should be prepared to read selected sides from the script and bring a head shot and resume.

The play’s plot focuses on four aging sisters living in a small Midwestern town in 1928.

It deals with ramifications within the family when two of them begin to question their lives and decide to make some changes before it's too late.

Appointments for auditions are encouraged and should be addressed to frank.arcaro@gmail.com or made by calling 917-690-2460.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

During the day, private, scheduled appointments are possible.

Rehearsals will begin March 23.

The production will run weekends in May.

The theater is located at 5 Brookside Ave. Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East St.