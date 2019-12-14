TheatreWorks to hold auditions

TheatreWorks New Milford will hold an open casting call Dec. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Dec. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. for its upcoming production of “Constellations.”

The theater is seeking one male and one female age 20-plus for Nick Payne’s drama.

Auditions may also be arranged at other times by writing to the director at viv.berger@vishay.com.

Both professionals and amateurs are welcome, however, interested individuals should note the non-equity theater does not offer compensation.

Rehearsals will begin in January. The production will run weekends from Feb. 20 to March 7.

Actors should be prepared to read selected sides from the script and come with a head shot and resume.

Downloadable sides can be found at https://theatreworks.us/actors/index.php.

Auditions will be held at the 5 Brookside Ave. theater. Parking is available behind the Catherine E. Lillis Building on East Street.

For more information, contact the theater at 860-350-6863 or email info@theatreworks.us.