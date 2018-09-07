TheatreWorks to hold auditions

TheatreWorks New Milford will hold auditions Sept. 9 from 2 to 6 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. for its upcoming production of “Man of La Mancha.”

A cast of 10 males ages 20 to 65 and five females ages 18 to 65 are sought.

Actors should come prepared with a monologue and a song with which they are familiar. Bring music accompaniment or sing a Capella.

There will be flamenco and tango-influenced choreography used in this production; experience in this style of dance is a plus.

Also needed is a woman ages 20 to 30 with belly dance experience.

Auditions will be held at the New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road (Route 7).

The director is Francis A. Daley of Danbury, the musical director is Morgan Kelsey and the choreographer is Sandra Hernandez.

Rehearsals will begin Oct. 15, typically running Mondays through Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m.

The play will run weekends from senior night Dec. 6 through closing Jan. 5.

Selected cast members should expect to portray multiple parts within the context of the play.

For more information, contact Daley at shagbargh@gmail.com or 203-733-2762.