TheatreWorks to hold auditions

TheatreWorks New Milford will hold auditions June 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. and June 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. for its upcoming production of “All My Sons.”

Five males and three females are sought for Arthur Miller’s award-winning drama.

Jane Farnol if Kent is director.

All roles except Joe and Kate Keller are available. Both professional and amateurs are welcome.

Audition requirements and sides can be found at http://theatreworks.us/actors/index.php.

Rehearsals will begin in August, with performances to run weekends Sept. 21 through Oct. 13 at the 5 Brookside Ave. theater.

For more information, contact the theatre at 860-350-6863 or email info@theatreworks.us.