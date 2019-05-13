TheatreWorks play festival on tap in June

TheatreWorks New Milford has announced the 21 plays that will compete for prizes at their first annual 10-Minute Play Festival, “Tales from the Brookside.”

The event will be moderated by Jocelyn Beard and held at TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., June 4-8 at 8 p.m. each night.

Two plays from each night, voted on by the audience, will move into the semi-finals June 7 at 8 pm.

Four plays will be chosen from the semi-final performances for the finals June 8 at 8 p.m.

The plays that have been selected are “Low & Away” by Demetria Kareman of Los Angeles; “Date Takes” by Jennifer Perechino of New Hartford; “Baby Blue” by Steven Carinci of Yonkers, N.Y.; “A Dog Barks” by Dwight Watson of Hyde Park, N.Y.; “Youth For Dark” by Keith Whalen of Peekskill, N.Y., “Foothold” by Pat Lennon of Putnam Valley, N.Y.; “Swamp Lizard” by Leif Meneke of Brooklyn, N.Y.; “It’s Not MY Party” by Adam Battelstein of Kent; “Visiting Hours” by Ken Carlson of New Haven; “The Gravy” by Nicholas Coster and Anthony Dalessandro of Gaylordsville; “Eight Ducklings” by Ellen McMahon of West New York, N.J.; “#prayforlucy” by Honor Levy of Los Angeles; “Swipe” by Christina Shaw of Pawling, N.Y.; “Dark Matter” by Donald Loftus of New York, N.Y.; “Harbor Lights” by Kieran McGowan of West Hartford; “The Exhibit” by Howard Givner of Scarsdale, N.Y.; “Bacon Clickbait” by David Miller of Newburgh, N.Y.; “Lepidoptera” by Melvin Perry of Pound Ridge, N.Y.; “Lucky” by Billie Murray of Housatonic, Mass.; “Round the Decay” by Straton Rushing of Arlington, Texas; and “Two Women Sitting on a Park Bench Talking About How Friggin’ Hot It Is” by Courtney Lauria of Danbury.

Cash prizes will be awarded in each of four categories on the final evening: Best Play, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Tickets are $20 for general admission. Tickets for all five nights are $75.

For more information, visit https://theatreworks.us/playfestival-event.php.