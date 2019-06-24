Theater to stage award-winning comedy

TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere Christopher Durang's award-winning comedy “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” July 12 at 8 p.m.

Following opening night, the play will be staged Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through Aug. 3, as well as July 20 at 2 p.m.

The comedic tale revolves around the relationships of three unusual middle-aged single siblings.

Vanya and Sonia's idyllic life in the family home is shattered by the arrival of their movie star sister, Masha, and her (much) younger boyfriend, Spike.

Threats, accusations, a bad costume party, and a surprisingly effective voodoo doll help the lost souls to finally connect in this Tony Award-winning masterpiece inspired by the works of Chekhov and Ibsen.

The production is under the direction of Jocelyn Beard of Wingdale, N.Y., and will feature David Fritsch of South Salem, N.Y., Lana Peck of Torrington, Ali Bernhardt of New Milford, Nick Raines of Washington, Maya Jennings Daley of Danbury, and Sumiah Gay of New Haven.

Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and military personnel and veterans with ID will be admitted for $20. Senior citizens are invited to attend a free dress rehearsal July 11 at 8 p.m. A pay-what-you-can-night will be held July 18 at 8 p.m.

The theater is located at 5 Brookside Ave., but parking is behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building off East Street.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-863 or visit www.theatreworks.us.