Theater to stage ‘Taming of the Shrew’

Sherman Players will open its production of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” April 20 at 8 p.m.

Following opening night, the play will be staged Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through May 12, as well as April 29 and May 6 at 2 p.m.

The play is under the direction of Robin Frome of New Milford.

The cast includes Joe Harding, Alison Bernhardt and Karl Hinger of New Milford, Brianna Bowman and Jared Emmanuel of Bethel, Steve Manzino of Holmes, N.Y., Dean Alexander of New Fairfield, John Fabiani of Watertown, Steven Stott of Brookfield and Bill Kenyon of Ridgefield.

The tech crew consists of Frome on set design, Stott as assistant director, Jessica Gleason of Sherman as stage manager, Lisa Bonelli of Pawling, N.Y., on costumes, Ronald Sullivan Jr. of Danbury as set construction foreman and Kryspy Kreho of New Milford on set painting.

For more information and tickets, call the 5 Route 39 North theater at 860-354-3622.