Theater to open ‘The Underpants’

The Sherman Playhouse will open its production of Steve Martin’s “The Underpants” Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.

Following opening night, the play will be staged Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. through Oct. 13, as well as Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.

The show will be directed by Dan Friedman of Carmel, N.Y. This will be Friedman’s first venture on the playhouse boards.

The cast includes Michele Leigh of Brookfield, Brianna Bowman of Bethel, Jeffrey Rossman of New Fairfield, Michael Schaner of Sherman, Timothy Huber of Danbury and Joe Manuel of Carmel

For more information and ticket information, visit www.shermanplayers.org.

The playhouse is located at 5 Route 39.