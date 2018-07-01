Theater to open ‘Other Desert Cities’

The Sherman Playhouse will present its production of “Other Desert Cities” by John Robin Baitz beginning July 6 at 8 p.m.

Following opening night, the play will be staged Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. through July 28, as well as July 15 and 22 at 2 p.m., at the 5 Route 39 North playhouse (www.shermanplayers.org).

The cast includes Kit Colbourn of Fishkill, N.Y., as Polly Wyeth, Reesa Nestor of New Milford as Brooke Wyeth, Eileen Epperson of Salisbury as Silda Gauman, John Squires of Pawling, N.Y., as Trip Wyeth and Steve Shroko of Sherman as Lyman Wyeth.

The story tells the tale of a daughter who returns home for Christmas for the first time in years, bearing the manuscript of a memoir, which reveals a devastating episode in the life of her wealthy Republican family.

The events, years in the past, emotionally ravaged the daughter; disturbed the upbringing of the younger son, a child when the events happened; opened a schism between the mother and her sister; and shattered the orderly lives of the parents, causing their ostracism from an intimate circle of friends.