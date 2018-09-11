Theater to offer kids’ programs

TheatreWorks in New Milford will offer its fall/holiday musical, “Annie Jr.,” Sept. 29 through Dec. 16.

Youths ages 7 to 17 will meet Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Professional theatre, music, and dance instructors will take students through the audition and rehearsal process in an authentic theatre setting.

Participants will perform for family and friends the weekend of Dec. 15.

There are many roles available for beginners and experienced theatre kids, including featured roles as well as ensemble parts for orphans, servants, and tourists.

Tuition for this 11-week program is $520.

Registration is open for both programs at http://theatreworks.us/kids.php.

All classes and performances take place at TheatreWorks at 5 Brookside Ave.

For more information, call 860-350-6863.