Theater to offer kids’ ‘Frozen Jr.’

TheatreWorks New Milford’s TW Kids program will offer “Frozen Jr.” beginning Sept. 21.

Students ages 7 to 17 are invited to attend the program, which will run Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 through Dec. 14.

Instructors will take students through the audition and rehearsal process in an authentic theatre setting. The students will then perform for friends, family and the public Dec. 14-15.

Many roles will be available for beginners and experienced children/teens, including young, middle and grown Anna, young, middle and grown Elsa, Hans, Kristoff, Olaf the Snowman, and Sven the reindeer.

In addition, actors are needed to portray royalty, servants, hidden folk and Oaken.

Tuition is $500.

All classes and performances will take place at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave.

For more information, call 860-350-6863 or email info@theatreworks.us.