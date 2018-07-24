The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending July 22, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Other Woman by Daniel Silva - 9780062834881 - (Harper)

2. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn - 9780307351487 - (CrownArchetype)

3. All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin - 9780399178931 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Spymaster by Brad Thor - 9781476789439 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

5. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316375245 - (Little, Brown and Company)

6. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson - 9780316412711 - (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber - 9780399181269 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Love Machine by Kendall Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Kendall Ryan)

9. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman - 9781524797195 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10. When Life Gives You Lululemons by Lauren Weisberger - 9781476778464 - (Simon & Schuster)

____

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.